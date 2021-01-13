Desk drive provides Rialto students proper workspace

Local Advertisement

Since the beginning of COVID-19, many parents, students, and staff members have faced many challenges. The Rialto Education Association (REA) decided to take on one of those challenges with an initiative to build and distribute desks for students who need a comfortable place to learn at home.

Through REA’s desk drive, the group raise more than $4,000 and built about 150 desks, giving students across the Rialto Unified School District a proper workspace.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide these desks for our students,” REA President Lisa Lindberg said. “Rialto teachers are truly caring people!”

Desks are being distributed from the REA office. REA members can reach out to Lindberg if they have a student who needs a desk.

Photo RUSD: Isabela Ybanez (left), a teacher at Boyd Elementary School, and a volunteer sand down the legs to a desk that will go to a student in the Rialto Unified School District as part of the Rialto Education Association’s desk drive.

The desk drive started when Daniel Cuevas, Trapp Elementary program specialist, saw a need and began building desks at his home early in the school year. From there Shannon McCreight, REA Community Service Chairperson, coordinated a charitable drive to purchase more materials.

REA also partnered with Pastor Mark Baur at the First Baptist Church in Rialto and Reverend Jose Vindel from the Rialto United Methodist Church to provide a COVID-safe workspace outside for volunteers to build the desks on January 9. Forty volunteers, including teachers, custodians, librarians, family members, Rialto Lions Club members, and foreign exchange students participated in building desks.