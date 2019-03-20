Dignity Health hospitals collect clothing for homeless

Local Advertisement

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) are collecting much-needed clothing and shoes for homeless patients treated at the hospitals. One of the most critical items in need are sweatpants for men and women sizes M-2XL. New and gently worn men’s shoes, shirts, sweaters, socks,and undergarments are also needed.

“Many of us take for granted having clean clothes and shoes to wear,” states Linda McDonald, Vice President of Mission Services, Dignity Health Southern California. “Providing these basic living essentials gives the gift of dignity to the homeless in our community,” adds McDonald.

If you are interested in donating, please bring items to the following locations by April 19.

Security Desk in Main Lobby

Community Hospital of San Bernardino

1805 Medical Center Drive, San Bernardino

For more information, contact Reverend Deborah Jones, Director of Mission Integration at (909) 806-1415 or the Community Hospital Volunteer Center at (909) 806-1260

Chapel on First Floor near Main Entrance

St. Bernardine Medical Center

2101 North Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino

For more information, contact Reverend Mark Winick, Inland Empire Service Area Director, Spiritual Careat (909) 475-2582.