Dignity Health Inland Empire Gives $365,000 through Community Grants Program

Earlier this month, Dignity Health Inland Empire hospitals, St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) and Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB), hosted the annual Community Grants Awards Luncheon. The Community Grants Program is one way that Dignity Health expresses its mission and enhances the advocacy, social justice, and healthy community efforts of its hospitals and religious sponsors.

This year, five cohorts representing 16 local organizations, which share the mission and values of Dignity Health, were awarded $365,000 in financial support by SBMC and CHSB.

“Through the Grants Program we partner with neighborhood nonprofit organizations that work to improve the health status and quality of life of the communities we serve. Each of the awardees have demonstrated their ability to collaborate with other organization to ensure the maximum benefit to our community. Their efforts embody our five core values of Dignity, Collaboration, Justice, Stewardship, and Excellence,” said SBMC Hospital President, Douglas Kleam.

The following five cohorts received these valuable grants: Family Assistance Program, Legal Aid of San Bernardino, Lestonnac Free Clinic Collaborative, Lutheran Social Services, and Mary’s Mercy Center.

“I look forward to working with the cohorts this coming year so that next year at this time we can look back and be proud of the health improvements made in our community. Their efforts help make a difference in the lives of so many San Bernardino residents,” said CHSB Hospital President, June Collison.