Dignity Health-Inland Empire Hospitals awards over $250,000 to local nonprofits

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) granted a total of $254,727 to four, non-profit organizations who are making a difference for the local, underserved communities by addressing human trafficking, housing, legal services, and general health care offerings.

CHSB Hospital President, June Collison and SBMC Hospital President, Doug Kleam hosted a virtual awards celebration for the grantees. The Family Assistance Program received funding for its efforts towards aiding victims of human trafficking. The second grantee, the Legal Aid Foundation, provides legal services that help facilitate safety, stability, healthy home life, and access to health care. The Lestonnac Clinic was granted essential funds to increase the number of community members seen at the free clinic who are currently uninsured. Lastly, Mary’s Mercy Center – Veronica’s Home of Mercy, received funds for its housing programs to aid abused women, with or without children.

“Through our Community Health Grant Program, we are able to work collaboratively to improve the well-being of the communities we serve,” shared Linda McDonald, Vice President of Mission Services, Dignity Health Southern California. “This year, the Inland Empire hospitals were able to increase our grant funds and are grateful to be partnering with organizations that strive to meet the diverse needs of the residents of San Bernardino.”

Since 1991, the Community Grants Program at Dignity Health has awarded nearly $80 million to 3,500 community-based health improvement projects. For more information, please visit dignityhealth.org/about-us/community-health/grant-programs.

