Dignity Health – Inland Empire hospitals host Thanksgiving dinner to San Bernardino’s underserved

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) provided more than 1,000 free meals in celebration of Thanksgiving. On Monday, November 25, CHSB’s Health Education Center invited the areas underserved to enjoy a warm meal and a visit from the Storm Troopers, free flu shots, and a chance to pick out a jacket or sweater for the winter season.

Photo Dignity Health: Back row, left to right: Yoshi Yamamoto, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) security, Dan Murphy, Philanthropy, and Goodluck Ukwuije, CHSB leader. Front row, left to right: Samantha Villagran, 10, Sharlene Villagran, 8, Jozeyah Reyes, 4, and Madison Villagran, 14 of Rancho Cucamonga.

Subsequently on Tuesday, November 26, SBMC’s Family Focus Center hosted hundreds more for the Center’s 25th Anniversary Thanksgiving Feast. A DJ, family fun zone, free flu shots, and a visit from Cal State San Bernardino’s Mascot, Cody the Coyote, all provided entertainment for the grateful guests.

Linda McDonald, Vice President of Mission Services, Dignity Health Southern California shared, “The families who join us on this day are reminders of our mission to serve our community and provide to those in need.”