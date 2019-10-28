Dignity Health Inland Empire hospitals receive Clinical Recognition for Neurosciences and Orthopedics from Healthgrades

Local Advertisement

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) have received multiple recognitions for Neurosciences and Orthopedics procedures by Healthgrades, a leading health care ratings company. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

Specifically, CHSB is a Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for three years in a row (2017-2020). “It is rewarding to know we are achieving our mission and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our patients while providing excellent care to all,” states June Collison, CHSB Hospital President.

SBMC has been Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Cranial Neurosurgery for 3 Years in a Row (2018-2020); and achieved a Five-Star Recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020). In the Orthopedics category, SBMC is a Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 8 Years in a Row (2013-2020), and a Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020). A Five-Star rating indicates that our clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

“These achievements wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated physicians’ and staffs’ commitment to providing excellent patient-centered care at SBMC,” states Douglas Kleam, SBMC President. These accomplishments are reported by Healthgrades in their2020 Report to the Nation. This new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals regionally and nationally.

“Clinical quality varies significantly between hospitals, so it’s important for consumers to use information about outcomes to assess where to receive care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “These 5-star ratings in the areas of neurosciences and orthopedics showcase the expertise and commitment of St. Bernardine Medical Center to their patients.”