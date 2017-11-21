Dignity Health serves Thanksgiving dinner, distributes free jackets

This week, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino and Dignity Health – St. Bernardine Medical Center welcomed more than 1,000 area residents to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with fresh turkey and all the trimmings.

Hundreds of hospital employees volunteered to serve the community in need.

Attendees had the opportunity to select a free jacket or sweater donated through the hospital’s annual Share the Warmth coat drive. The family-friendly event included face painting, balloon animals, health screenings, and bicycle safety on behalf of the Inland Empire Health Plan Rad Rider. In addition, 100 large food baskets and “dinners to go” are being distributed to underprivileged families and sick individuals who could not attend the event.