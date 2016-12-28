Disney on Ice skates into Citizens Business Bank Arena with ‘Worlds of Enchantment’

There are several burning questions that must be answered when Disney on Ice skates into the Citizens Business Bank Arena next week.

Can Woody, Buzz and their fellow toys escape Sunnyside Daycare?

Will Ariel be part of Prince Eric’s world?

“Well, let’s see,” said ensemble skater Benita Williams. “It’s a magical show and anything can happen.”

Disney fans can find out the fate of their favorite characters in “Worlds of Enchantment” Jan. 4-8 — a show that brings four favorite Disney stories, “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Frozen” to life, Williams said.

Creating an ice spectacular will be Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of “Cars” racing across the ice to Radiator Springs, Buzz, Woody and the Toy Story 3 gang skating on a daring adventure back to Andy’s room, Ariel exploring her undersea kingdom and sisters Anna and Elsa, their pals Olaf and Kristoff entering the wintery world of Arendelle.

“There’s definitely something for everyone,” Williams said. “Songs, special effects and an under the sea party, on ice will definitely get the audience moving and singing along.”

And guests are encouraged to participate in the show, said Williams, “especially during Mickey’s special dance party.”

To get warmed up for the show, Mickey Mouse and his best friends will be teaching audiences dance moves right from their seats during Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show Party. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to participate.

“It’s all about having fun and being active,” she said. “Seeing kids getting pumped up and excited with huge smiles on their faces, makes putting on the show that much more fun.”

Tickets prices to Worlds of Enchantment start at $25 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the Citizens Business Bank Arena Box Office, 4000 Ontario Center Parkway, in Ontario.

Worlds of Enchantment show dates: Jan. 4-6 – 7 p.m. Jan. 7 – 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.