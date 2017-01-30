Diverse crowd gathers at Ontario airport to protest Trump travel ban

About 200 hundred people gathered outside the terminals of the Ontario International Airport on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order that intends to bar Muslims from coming into the U.S.

The demonstration was organized by Claremont-based group, Young Progressives Demanding Action.

“We began sending messages and people showed up,” said Pomona College student Ian Schiffer. “This is an important time to be organizing.”

Demonstrations are taking place nationwide, where over 100 people seeking entry into the country have been detained. Trump’s order bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Airport officials say that international arrivals that land at Ontario International are from Mexico, not from the aforementioned middle eastern countries.

Yolanda Varela Gonzales, a school teacher from the Pomona Unified School District, explained she’s protesting because of the importance of civil liberties for all humans.

“This idea of nationalism divides us,” she said. “Right now we are in the worst case scenario. When you have a president who does not respect the constitution, respect people’s civil rights…it violates basic humanity.”

Gonzales urged protesters to continue to oppose Trump and donate money to the American Civil Liberties Union–the civil rights organization leading the legal battle against the President’s executive order.

Brandi Janorsky of Ontario spoke about the importance of acknowledging privilege and using that benefit to speak out against the discrimination of Muslims.

“Those of us who are privileged enough to not be subjected to these signs [of hatred], better stand up for the ones who are,” Janorsky said. “I will not give [Trump] a chance. If we don’t stand up this time, I don’t know what will happen.”

Sadia Khan, 21, said she was unable to attend the demonstration but followed the event closely on social media. As a Muslim, she said it is “wonderful” to see other minorities band together against racism.

“These people are making history by standing up for what they believe in. Now more than ever we need to stay active and continue to help address the issues, both locally and nationally.”

Small business owner Frank Montes of Fontana believes people should also boycott corporations that provided support to Trump.

“The stock market went up because corporations are betting on this continued hate,” he said. “We need to stop them now. When their profit margins go down, the hate will go down.”