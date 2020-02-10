Donated aircraft makes its SBVC debut in spectacular morning crane lift

Local Advertisement

Thanks to a generous donation, San Bernardino Valley College students studying aviation maintenance and pilot training have a new aircraft to work with during classes. Dr. Javed Siddiqi, a local pilot and neurosurgeon, recently donated a Beechcraft B60 Duke, a twin-engine fixed-wing aircraft, to SBVC because he wanted it to go to a good facility.

The aircraft, which was parked in a hangar at the Redlands Municipal Airport, will replace a 1940s/1950s Beechcraft B50 that SBVC has had for decades. Because of the age of that plane, it has been difficult to find parts for it, and that won’t be a problem with the new Beechcraft B60.

The $200,000 aircraft was towed 11 miles from the Redlands airport, then hoisted by crane over the fence of the SBVC Technical Building.

Ted Gablin, an instructor with the college’s Applied Technology Department who has been managing the donation, said to the Redlands Daily Facts that the plane will be used to train future aviation maintenance technicians and pilots in the aeronautics programs. The plane, he said, “will be a valued teaching aid.”



