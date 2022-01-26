Door Dash’s California Dasher Advisory Group enlists Rialto resident to elevate Dasher experience

Local Advertisement

Josue Alcaraz, Door Dasher, and now California Dasher Advisory Group member, recently joined the committee to lift his voice and bring positive change to other Dashers across the state.

After Dashing for a year-and-a-half, Alcaraz says the food delivery platform has completely changed his life, for the better.

“Door Dash has literally changed my life by giving me an opportunity to make more money when I choose to, due to its flexibility. In the past year or so I’ve had the opportunity to save extra cash — it happened by cutting down the amount of time I spent laying on the couch watching TV and going out,” Alcaraz said.

The purpose of the new advisory group is to empower Dashers to provide direct feedback and create actionable recommendations on both the Door Dash platform and policy solutions across California.

“I’m proud to represent my Rialto and Inland community because my feedback and experience as a Dasher have the opportunity to make the platform a better experience for all other Dashers. I’m happy to let my voice be heard and share any issues encountered with organizational leadership,” continued Alcaraz.

Moving forward, Alcaraz said he hopes to see the platform keep its Dashers as independent contractors, opposed to employees.

“The state has been trying to convert Dashers from independent contractors to employees; if that happens we’ll lose our flexibility, and ability to decide for ourselves when we want to work. Some people think it’d benefit the Dasher by having benefits, but we already have programs for supplementing insurance costs, based on the number of hours worked per week,” concluded Alcaraz.

The advisory group, which meets once a month via zoom, has discussed the potential of converting into employees, amongst many other policies and initiatives. “Hearing from Dashers and learning from their experiences is vital to our team,” said Mariah Ray, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation Policy, DoorDash. “We are always looking for new ways to engage with Dashers and continue to improve the DoorDash platform. The California Dasher Advisory Group is an exciting opportunity for Dashers to highlight their experiences while advising on high-stakes initiatives and features.”