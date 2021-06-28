Local Advertisement

Douglas A. Marshall was born on November 7, 1955, in Victorville, CA, and passed on June 24, 2021, while in hospice at the Loma Linda Veterans Hospital.

Douglas was raised in Colton and graduated from Colton High School in 1974. Immediately after graduating, Douglas served four years in the United States Airforce.

Douglas lived his life helping anyone that needed it, even if it meant giving his last dollar as he believed that is what we are all called to do.

Douglas is preceded in death by his father, William R. Marshall. Survivors include his mother, Agnes Marshall; sisters Eileen Rose, Linda Perez, Theresa Murphy, and Lorene Robison; brothers James Marshall and Joseph Marshall; as well as his siblings’ spouses and many nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 20 at 12:15 p.m. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local homeless shelter or to the American Cancer Society. It is what Douglas would want.