Dr. Seuss Day at Grant Elementary promotes literacy

Local Advertisement

As the famous author, Dr. Seuss once said, “Children want the same things we want. To laugh, to be challenged. To be entertained, and delighted.” On March 5th, the students of Grant Elementary School in Colton were treated to such enjoyments by a group of volunteers armed with classic children’s books.

As part of Read Across America, an initiative to promote reading, students celebrated the late Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Grant Elementary School decorated their halls with scenes from classic stories such as “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat,” and many more. Students were also able to take pictures with the Cat in the Hat, the Grant Grizzly mascot, and a bus that was decorated entirely in Dr. Seuss references.

“Read Across is always a magical day at Grant School. The students enjoy all the amazing readers that visit their classroom,” said Tracy Apodaca, a teacher on assignment at Grant Elementary School. “Each year we are so lucky to have board members, fire fighters, district employees and city council members.”

Among the volunteers were Colton High School students who expressed excitement to read to the elementary students, whose shoes they were in once. Volunteers would meet at the library where they would sign up for the class and grade level they wanted to read to, and select a classic children’s book.

Local Advertisement

Such as Jennifer Counter’s class of Pre-kindergarten students who were delighted by volunteers to read “Dr. Seuss’s ABC.” The students were gathered around the volunteer engaged in the story, along with singing their ABC’s to aid the reader.

“Today was an exciting day to see all our community, Grizzlies, and staff come together was really neat,” said Cynthia Nunez, Assistant Principal at Grant Elementary School. “To also see past Grizzly students partake in the event was amazing to see as it promotes literacy with our younger Grant Grizzly students.” Afterward, volunteers were treated to refreshments that included Dr. Seuss-themed cookies while also receiving many thanks from the faculty at Grant Elementary School.