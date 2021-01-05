Eagle swoops in with Christmas meals for seniors

Local Advertisement

Orange Counties’ Eagle Real Estate Group delivered 3,000 meals yesterday to its five (5) senior communities in Colton, Santa Ana, Lancaster, Hesperia, and Yucaipa.

Each resident was surprised with the door to door delivery of a quart of Chicken Pasta and a quart of Pork Stew. Each quart contains two meals. The meals were prepared by Bracken’s Kitchen in Santa Ana. Founder Bill Bracken, a former chef at a Newport Beach Hotel and who was recently recognized as one of Orange Counties’ top 20 most influential people, made and packaged the meals with love and purpose.

Eagle’s 501(c)(3) partner Affordable Housing Access in Newport Beach participated in the sponsorship of the meals.

“The surprised seniors where full of appreciation and beamed with thankfulness” reported Crystal Garcia, Eagle’s VP of Property Management.

Local Advertisement

Eagle’s Property Management President Wyn Carl Holmes said, “I was humbled to assist in the distribution and felt so proud of our team”.

Jim Brown, President of Eagle Construction Company said simply “It was pretty bad-ass!”

This has been a tough year due to the challenges brought by the Pandemic. It has been especially hard on the venerable seniors who were some of the hardest hit. “Our seniors are like family to us and we have been doing everything possible to keep them safe and healthy during these unprecedented times” stated Randy Friend, Eagle’s Founder.

Friend’s partner, Wyn Holmes caringly stated “God bless our seniors and we are blessed that we could provide Christmas meals to so many in need”.