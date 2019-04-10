Earth Vibes event to encourage community to protect Mother Earth

Local Advertisement

For the first time, a group of environmental justice, social justice, artivists and health advocacy groups are holding an Earth Day event calling for the conservation of earth’s resources and the implementation of sustainable health practices.

Earth Vibes, taking place at Bryce E. Hanes Park/Jon Cole Skatepark from 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturday April 20, will engage the San Bernardino Community around climate and environmental justice through sustainable practices and the use of arts. Members of the event’s planning committee include the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), San Bernardino Generation Now, the Sierra Club My Generation Campaign, the Inland Congregations United for Change, and the Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Inc.

“This event is special because it’s bringing many issues to the core for our stewardship of the earth,” reads a statement from the Earth Vibes Planning Committee. “For too long our community has faced the brunt of poor air quality and the lack of resources. We want to make sure we establish a relationship with frontline communities in order to begin a push towards viable solutions that will help clean up our air and provide access to good food and health. We look forward to working with residents to grow the movement for a more safe, cleaner, and healthier community.”

During the event residents will have the opportunity to learn about gardening, produce their own art, and watch live performances from local musicians. The first 100 people in attendance will receive free tacos. Food will also be sold throughout the event.

Local Advertisement

Local businesses Tacos Don Ramon, Viva La Boba, the Downtown Fit Camp, and Juan Pollo have committed to be sponsors for the event.

For more information, follow Earth Vibes on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.