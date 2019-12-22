East Valley Water District warns community of scam telephone calls

The District is urging the community to be cautious of unsolicited phone calls attempting to collect banking or personal information

Local Advertisement

East Valley Water District takes pride in protecting the community from scammers by alerting residents of potential fraud. The District has been made aware of an unknown vendor attempting to collect credit card information over the phone by impersonating the District. If you receive a call like this, do not provide banking information and hang up.

In April 2019, as similar call was reported. When the call was received, the Caller ID shows “East Valley Water” from phone number (909) 280-8130. This is a tactic called “spoofing” to manipulate the Caller ID so that it appears as a legitimate call. The person or robocall then requests credit card information to reduce credit card interest rates.

As a precautionary measure, the option to submit payment through the automated courtesy call service has been temporarily suspended. To make a payment, please call the District directly at (909) 889-9501 or by using any of the District’s free options listed at www.eastvalley.org/105/pay-my-bill-view-account. The District believes these are typical fraudulent telephone scams that target residents by posing as utility agencies. Often, scammers access contact information through the internet or public records.

East Valley Water District does not believe customer personal information has been compromised as no legitimate account information was provided during the call. Telephone scams are an ongoing threat to utility agencies. Protect yourself by not providing confidential information such as user IDs, passwords, social security numbers, credit/debit card numbers, PINs, or account information to unsolicited callers. You may report robocalls and credit card scams to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/faq/consumer-protection/submit-consumer-complaint-ftc.

Local Advertisement