It’s eating time at the OC Fair

Fried peanut butter meatballs (drops mic grabs keys).

I am on my way to the OC Fair!

Now through Aug. 13, gluttons like myself can enjoy one-of-a-kind deep-fried foods full of goodness and heartburn as the OC Fair returns for summer 2017.

Sure there’s plenty of attractions, entertainment and new things this year at the fair like a Minivan Mashup Demolition Derby, a super-sized Ferris wheel with 36 air-conditioned cabins, and a Knights of Valour show at the Action Sports Arena with full-contact jousting.

But let’s be real now, some of us are only in it for the food. Enough anticipation. Here are the new crazy foods we can sink our teeth in to:

For starters:

• Unicorn Nitro Pop, a cotton candy ring around a colorful cup of kettle corn and whipped cream, submerged in liquid nitrogen (also available: Nitro Whip) from RCS Cowboy Kettle Corn

• 5-pound barbecued pig leg; bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts, grilled on a stick with olive oil and rolled in parmesan cheese; pineapple on a stick, wrapped in bacon, grilled and rolled in parmesan cheese from Bacon A Fair

• Fried peanut butter meatballs, luau chimichanga, pupu chicken, Krispy Kreme ice cream chicken sandwich from Chicken Charlie’s

• Fried octopus on a stick, deep-fried ravioli on a stick from Pignotti’s Pasta

• Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on several items: pizza, Big Daddy corn dog, cheese fries, corn in a cup or on the cob from Enzo’s Pizza, Biggy’s and The Corn Shack

• Maui Cowboy Ghost Pepper Cheeseburger from Tasti Burger

• Corn dog with spicy buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing from Don Crutchfield corn dog stands

• Sonoran hot dog and a CA burrito from Noel’s Mexican Foods

• Cowboy sundae (with beans, beef and more) from Chuckwagon For desserts:

• Chocolate chip cookies that come in a cone or a bucket from Cathy’s Cookies

• Unicorn pineapple bomb and unicorn freeze from D&D Country Fair Cinnamon Buns

Gelato donut sandwich from Fabe’s

Mini donut sundae from Mini Donuts

Non-dairy Dippin’ Dots from JK Dots

Other vendors include:

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Biggy’s Meat Market, Ten Pound Buns, Corn Star, Apollo’s Greek, Carmelot, Pepe’s Mariscos, Crutchee’s Ice Cream, Enzo’s Pizza, Fresh Frys, Fried Affair, Hussong’s Cantina, Hot Dog on a Stick, Planet Popcorn, Mucho Crazy Nachos, Mustards Café, Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Texas Donuts, Vinny’s Pizza and more.

Special offers available:

$3 Taste of Fair Food

Get a sampling of all the fun foods for only $3 each every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. Fun-sized samples include funnel cake, tri-tip, lemonade, cinnamon rolls, tacos, gelato, cotton candy and more.

The 2017 OC Fair is going on now and continues through Aug. 13 with plenty of entertainment, food, rides, shopping, exhibits and more.

The Fair is open Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

For ticket pricing, a list of attractions, entertainment lineup and other fair features, visit www.ocfair.com