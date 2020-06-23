Eight students complete Crafton Hills Rad Tech Program, amid difficult final semester

Local Advertisement

This spring, eight students completed the Radiologic Technology (Rad Tech) program at Crafton Hills College. The 22 ½-month program, offered in partnership with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, prepares students to perform diagnostic imaging examinations. Each student received his or her associate degree in Radiologic Technology or Radiologic Technology certificate and is eligible to take state and national board examinations to qualify for entry-level employment in radiography.

The graduates are Jason Brown, Fabian Cano, Lewis Middleton, Jerry Padgett Jr., Desiree Perez, Julianne Richter, John Shields and Alexis Ward. These individuals endured a difficult final semester with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of the graduates worked hard and persevered through all of life’s unexpected surprises in 2020,” said program director Melissa Huynh. “I’m so proud of them!”

In addition to the awarding of degrees and certificates, the program faculty also presented awards and scholarships at the informal “socially distant” gathering on June 9.

Jerry Padgett, Jr. received the Clinical Achievement Award for his superior clinical performance and commendable attendance record. Padgett plans to continue his education in computed tomography (CT).

Alexis Ward was recognized for her academic excellence in the didactic portion of the program with the Academic Achievement Award. Ward is continuing her education and pursuing a license in mammography.

Another award, the Cristi Hall Award of Excellence in Radiography, in memory of Cristi Hall RT(R), who exemplified the value of being a caregiver and team player, went to Desiree Perez, selected for demonstrating these values. This year, the award was accompanied with an inaugural $500 scholarship in memory of Michael Scott.

Scott, an alumnus of the CHC Rad Tech program was the recipient of the Cristi Hall Award in 2012. He went on to become an instructor in the program until he passed away in 2019. Scott’s family endowed a scholarship in his name this year that will accompany the award given to a deserving grad in perpetuity.

“I was blessed to have known Mike personally,” Perez declared. “The scholarship will go towards covering my State exam fees as well as my fluoroscopy license exam fees. As I continue my journey to become a rad tech, I hope I can exemplify all the qualities that Mike had. He was kind, compassionate, and eager to help the students.” Perez will be continuing her education in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Each of the students were commended by Huynh for being flexible through this unprecedented time and finishing the program strong. In lieu of a formal ceremony, a graduation recognition video, which includes messages from faculty and staff along with individual photos of each graduate is available at craftonhills.edu under “Latest News.”