Eisenhower High School football on their way back to old winning ways

Local Advertisement

After struggling for two years in a row Eisenhower High School has come on with a fury this season with a 12-0 record after shutting out the Chaffey Tigers 28-0 at Chaffey High Stadium on Friday. Chaffey used a predominantly ground game that never got them into the end zone. Eisenhower traded shots in the air and on the ground to move the ball into the end zone multiple times Friday.

Coach Alvin Brown said the players are playing so well because they are listening to what they were told. “We taught them what needs to be done and they are doing it. They are reacting to on-the-field coaching and playing their hearts out.”

Two wins are all that stands behind a section title – something that has eluded Eisenhower since ‘93. One way they were able to get back into contention was getting out of the Citrus Belt League and into the San Andreas League.

Ronnie Lott, an Eisenhower alumni, pumped everyone up by posting a youthful chant to the young team and players on Twitter.

Local Advertisement

Another standout helping the Eagles make sure every point was accounted for is the new Field Goal kicker Taylor Jackson. Two years ago we watched Eisenhower struggle with field goals. Now they have a female kicker who has only missed two kicks all season!! Go girl power!!

Eisenhower’s next game is at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

By David Phillips / Rialto Now