Ernest “Ernie” R. Flores

ERNEST “ERNIE” ROBERT FLORES went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2021, at age 76. He was born in San Bernardino, CA. He is survived by his son Ernest “Mijo” R. Flores, and daughters Susie Flores of Redlands/S.B. and MaryHelen (Danny) Garcia of S.B.; 4 grandchildren: Daniel “DJ” Flores, Annamarie Flores, Daniel and Darren Garcia; 2 great-grandchildren: Trinia and Cashay. Brothers Ben Flores of S.B. and Juan Flores of S.B., and sisters Sylvia (Richard) Payan of Rialto and Delia Hernandez of Colton. He was preceded in death by his Beloved mom Helen Almendarez Flores of S.B. and father Gonsalo “Ben” Flores of Montclair, and brothers; Edward “Eddie” Flores, and Danny Flores of S.B.

He attended Rialto Elementary, Rialto Jr. High, Eisenhower H.S and graduated from San Bernardino H.S. in 1962, he also attended SBVC.

He worked at many places since he was a teenager, including an artist for Jack Brown (Stater Bros.), Rialto Publishing, Kaiser Steel, Arrowhead Waters, and retired from the City of Colton.

He was always a hard worker. He had strong faith in God. He loved working on his “Ranchito Flores” since 1980. He made it a safe place for all friends and family to enjoy. He held horseshoe tournaments in the 80’s and 90’s. He helped many people and sponsored fundraisers for various causes and many team parties for his grandsons’ teams. He was a volunteer softball coach for Rialto Girl’s softball during the 80’s (teams; Rippers, Wild Bunch). He always kept his yard immaculate. He loved to spend time with friends and family. He hosted many Super Bowl and Easter gatherings as well as an “Oldie but Goodie” party in 2019 for all his friends from childhood to current. He also liked to travel, go camping, and fishing. He always dressed nicely even when he was fighting cancer and going to daily radiation or chemo. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be at St. Bernardine’s Church 531 N. F St. in San Bernardino on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 9:30 A.M. followed by Burial services at Mt. View Cemetery 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino at 11 A.M.