Ernest Hernandez is Colton’s newest Hometown Hero

Last week family and friends gathered at La Chapala Restaurant for a formal send-off of Colton resident Ernest Hernandez, son of local businessman Matthew Hernandez. Two days later, on Aug. 9, Ernest reported to the recruitment office in San Bernardino to board a bus to Los Angeles to await a flight to begin his new career as the newest member of the U.S. Army.

To tell you the truth, Ernest did not really know to where he was going, and just before takeoff he learned that boot camp was going to be at Ft. Sill, in Oklahoma. Basic training lasts 10 weeks, and Ernest will be part of the Airborne Infantry 11 Alpha Unit.

Filled with a mixture of well-wishes and sadness, about 8 members of the Hernandez family spent the major part of the send-off dinner taking pictures and telling Ernest how proud they were. In addition, several friends of the family also attended, including Council Member Dr. G, Council Member Ernest Cisneros, County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., and Ontario School Board Candidate Randall Ceniceros. In case you are wondering about the number of elected officials in attendance, it’s because Ernest’s father, Matthew, is a good friend of each of them, and has helped them prepare printed materials for their respective elections.

Being the owner of 1StopPrint Shop, Matthew also designed and produced a beautiful banner in honor of the occasion. As it turned out, the banner proved to be a fantastic backdrop for all of the pictures Ernest took with everyone in attendance.

The Friday evening event was perfect for an outdoor distance dinner, and Chapala Restaurant was most accommodating by providing extra seating, tables, and an area for pictures. Matthew arranged the dinner and decorated each table with military-themed pieces.

This was a very nice event filled with family, friends, good food, and lots of support for the newly inducted soldier from Colton, Ernest Hernandez, our next Hometown Hero. For more information about CITY TALK, or any of the online live-stream programs, contact Dr.G.@ 213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.