Escape Lounge open at Ontario International Airport

First of two premium lounges accessible to all travelers

In a festive celebration, local officials and guests welcomed the grand opening of the Escape Lounge at Ontario International Airport (ONT), offering a new level of comfort and convenience for airline passengers at the nation’s fastest growing airport. The new premium lounges will be accessible to all travelers.

Under a 10-year agreement approved by the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), MAG USA is designing, building and operating common-use Escape Lounges in Terminals 2 and 4, each measuring about 2,800 square feet. MAG USA is investing $4 million in the latest chapter of ONT’s redevelopment into a world class aviation gateway. The Terminal 4 lounge will open later this year.

“We’re pleased to welcome Escape Lounges and MAG USA to Ontario. Their arrival adds to the excitement and momentum that has been building at ONT in recent months and reflects our commitment to provide our customers with the best amenities possible,” said OIAA CEO Mark Thorpe.

Escape Lounges are all-inclusive premium airport lounges open to all travelers. Guests receive a wide variety of amenities that include hot and cold food and beverages, plush and relaxing seating with ample power outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, up-to-the-second flight information and access to national and local newspapers.

Escape Lounge food offerings are developed by an award-winning local chef using locally sourced ingredients. The ONT Chef is Henry Gonzalez, Executive Chef and Owner of Spaggi’s

Escape Lounges are part of the American Express Global Lounge CollectionS giving American Express Platinum Card Members complimentary access, along with 2 guests, to all U.S. locations. For others wishing to enjoy the lounge, the fee for entry at the door will be $45 plus tax. A $5 discount will be applied to reservations made online at EscapeLounges.com prior to arrival.

“We applaud ONT for delivering first-rate experiences to their customers. With Escape Lounges, they’re inviting guests to enjoy a whole new slice of luxury,” said Martin Jones, President and CEO of MAG USA (US subsidiary of the parent company of Escape Lounges).

The addition of Escape Lounges follows multimillion-dollar upgrades of ONT’s dining and retail concessions, which were completed in 2018.

Escape Lounges are also located in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Bradley International Airport near Hartford, CT, and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina with at least 6 more locations scheduled to open in 2019. Locations to be announced soon. Additional information is posted at www.EscapeLounges.com.