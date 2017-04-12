Events for an ‘egg’stra-special Easter in the Inland Empire

Put a spring in your step Inland Empire!

Several Easter celebrations are abound this weekend. From egg hunts to brunches, local businesses, churches and cities are hosting family-friendly Easter events to rejoice in the holiday.

Here’s a roundup of some eggstra-special happenings throughout the Inland Empire.

Spring Eggstravaganza in Rialto

Rialto Civic Center 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

150 S Palm Ave., Rialto

This year’s eggstravaganza is taking a trip down the White Rabbit’s hole to the magical world of Alice in Wonderland! Children can participate in activities, including egg hunts, spring crafts, bubble fun, an enchanted magic show, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a thrilling experience on the spinning Tea Cups ride. Families are also invited to attend the Mad Hatters Tea Party to cool off with some light refreshments and delicious sugar cookies.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in the event as a vendor, information booth, or event sponsor.

This year, Target employees and Eisenhower High School students will be helping bring the Easter Bunny, Alice, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and the infamous Queen of Hearts to Rialto.

The annual event is free and open to the public.

10th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza in San Bernardino

Palm Avenue Elementary School

10 a.m. to noon, 6565 Palm Ave., San Bernardino.

Gates open at 9:45 am and this ‘egg’ citing event is free!

Imagine Church in North San Bernardino will hold its 10th Annual Easter Eggstravaganza for children up to 11 years old. Festivities include crafts, an Easter skit, Scruffy the Easter Bunny and an Egg hunt – with 15,000 eggs. Children will hunt for eggs according to age group.

Information: 909-887-0604 or imaginechurch.net

Easter Egg Hunt in San Bernardino

Verdemont Community Center 2 p.m.

3650 W. Little League in San Bernardino.

Yucaipa’s Annual Eggstravaganza

Yucaipa Community Park

Egg hunts 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

34900 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa

Bring your own basket! Yucaipa’s annual celebration has an Easter egg hunt for children ages 1 -10.

Egg hunts are scheduled every 15 minutes throughout the morning beginning at 10:15 a.m. and children can hunt for eggs according to age group. As part of the celebrations, families can enjoy food trucks and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Information: 909-790-7460 or www.yucaipa.org

Egg Hunt and Spring Fling in Beaumont

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Noble Creek Park, 650 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont; $1 entry fee per vehicle

Easter egg hunts and a Spring Fling Bazaar with entertainment, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Information: 951-845-9555

Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch at the Mission Inn in Riverside

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will host an annual Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch April 16.

The Easter brunch includes honey glazed ham & juicy prime rib carving stations, fresh seafood with crab legs and shrimp cocktail; omelets made-to-order, delicious desserts and much more.

A special appearances by the Inn’s Easter Bunny is also expected.

Brunch pricing is $64 for adults and $29 for children ages 5-11 with tax and gratuity included.

Reservations: 800-843-7755.

In addition to brunch, children staying at the hotel can participate in the “Very Berry Bunny Easter Egg Hunt.” Each child can take home an Easter basket filled with five candy-filled eggs and a coloring book.

Children at brunch, not able to participate in the egg hunt will receive a complimentary Easter basket with candy-filled eggs.

Easter Egg Hunts in Fontana

Cypress Center

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8380 Cypress.

Don Day Center 8 to 11 a.m., 14501 Live Oak Ave.

Jessie Turner Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 15556 Summit Ave.

Egg hunts at each center begin at 10 a.m.

Interactive activities, jumpers and the Easter bunny will all be part of the celebrations.

Yanks’ Free Annual Easter Egg Hunt in Chino

Yanks Air Museum

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7000 Merrill Ave., Suite 35, Hangar A270, Chino

Information: 909-597-1734 or www.yanksair.com

Does the Easter Bunny fly across the world to deliver eggs? You might think so after a visit to Yanks Air Museum.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Easter Bunny!

Yanks Air Museum will host its annual family-friendly Easter egg hunt April 15.

Festivities kickoff with a petting zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m; a visit from the Easter Bunny from 11:30am to 12:30pm; sack race, an egg toss and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m; and egg hunts from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

Egg Hunts are free when parents signs up for Yanks’ email list.

All children participating receive free admission to the museum. Parents get 1/2 off general admission.

Easter Celebration in Calico Ghost Town

9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 16

Festivities include live music, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, games, contests and Easter egg hunts at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-15 and free for children ages 5 and younger.

Camping reservations can be made by calling 1-760-254-1123.