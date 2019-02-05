“Everything is Awesome” at LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part premier

Local Advertisement

This past Saturday the highly anticipated LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part had its “blue carpet” premier and I was lucky enough to attend and interview some of the stars!



Despite heavy rain, the carpet still went on and the set up was full of LEGO Movie character posters and everything LEGOs. A few minutes in the stars arrived taking pictures and talking to the media. I got to interview and hear the actors talk about the movie, including Chris Pratt, Ben Schwartz, Elizabeth Banks, Jadon Sand and more! All the celebrities were very nice and seemed very excited to see the movie right after the carpet.



Overall, the blue carpet made for a great experience and I had a great time talking to so many big stars all in one day. The LEGO Movie 2 hits theaters February 8th, so go check it out at your local theater!

To see my interviews with the cast, visit https://youtu.be/mZgjaskMdvU