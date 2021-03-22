Faithway Church leads way for outreach

Local Advertisement

When we talk about community involvement, often times the great effort performed by our local churches goes unrecognized in the eyes of the greater public. Many of them offer weekly and monthly meals for the homeless, and in addition as resources permit, offer clothing and food boxes to take home. Some programs are huge, some are small; Faithway Church of the Nazarene is gaining traction not only for its growth but for its ministry and offerings.

On an invitation by Pastor Ray Gochanour and Area Rep Dr. Norman Moore, Dr. G, Colton Councilman and well-known community advocate, visited the Faithway Church of the Nazarene to see this growing outreach operation in action.

Now going on eight years, Faithway Church, located on the corner of 10th Street and E Street is in the heart of Colton. This church organization has seen its community outreach program grow from a simple dinner hour to a comprehensive service program including the following: Bible study, dinner, take-out, self-help classes for addiction, family movie nights, community garden, and a clothes closet.

As Pastor Ray explained, “We follow the leading of our Lord God.” In addition, Pastor Ray commented, “in the near future, we will open up our adjunct building to offer a little bit of temporary housing.” Dr. Moore elaborated further, “Sometimes people need help, and we are there to reach out to them.”

When Dr. G arrived last Thursday evening, the church volunteers were already setting up, cleaning and preparing the food. “It’s a process that works like clock-work,” boasted Dr. G. “What I saw was a big-hearted effort.”

By the time Dr. G left the building, two-dozen faithful followers came in to participate and get a bite to eat. Dr. Moore and Pastor Ray led the bible study, prayed, and invited all those in attendance to enjoy the hearty dinner that was prepared and laid out perfectly for buffet-style service. Several volunteers provided assistance.

The City of Colton is fortunate to have so many individuals from the faith community who give of their time and effort to provide assistance to members of the community who need help. With the excellent outreach program such as offered by the Faithway Church of the Nazarene, anyone who needs help can get help. The address is 292 East E Street, and the Thursday night dinner hour starts at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, trash clean-up, or the online live-stream programs, contact Dr. G @ 213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.