Families remember loved ones during annual Dia de los Muertos event at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery

Hundreds of families spent the day celebrating and remembering deceased loved ones at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 3 during the 5th annual Dia De Los Muertos Altar Of the Dead Competition.

According to Mt. View Mortuary General Manager Connie Monge-Anderson the event aims to educate the community about the tradition that surrounds the Day of the Dead.

“It’s an opportunity to show how rich the culture is, and the passion we have for our loved ones,” Monge-Anderson said. “It was so (gratifying) to see families together creating meaningful altars, and that the younger generation is maintaining tradition.”

Mt. View will be hosting a candlelight Service of Remembrance on December 6 at 6 p.m.