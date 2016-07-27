Family fun on tap for Rialto’s National Night Out Aug. 2

By
Yazmin Alvarez
-
2
2126
iecn photo/yazmin alvarez Rialto police will be out in full force mingling with crowds during National Night Out Aug. 2
courtesy photo/rialto network Rialto police Captain Andy Karol ponders on which chili to vote for during last year’s Chili Cook Off.
courtesy photo/rialto network
Rialto police Captain Andy Karol ponders on which chili to vote for during last year’s Chili Cook Off.

Rialto police are inviting residents to celebrate community and strengthen neighborhood spirit as they host their annual National Night Out event Aug. 2. The campaign promotes police-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer and better places to live.

This year’s event, scheduled from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the city’s Civic Center along Willow Avenue, between 1st Street and Rialto Avenue, will offer plenty of fun activities for families including a mechanical shark ride, carnival-style games, and the always crowd pleaser K9 demonstrations from police.

Making its return will be the Chili Cook Off between Rialto police and Rialto Fire Department. The event brings on some friendly competition between the two agencies and doubles as an American Cancer Society Relay for Life fundraiser. Guests can cast their vote for Rialto’s hottest and tastiest police or fire department chili for a $3 donation.

Additional highlights of the event include food trucks, police car rides, live music and DJ, bounce house obstacle course, bungee trampoline, crafts and several giveaways from community service providers and local businesses.

Organizers are encouraging residents to cycle into the event and check their bikes in at the free Bike Valet along the north entrance off Willow Avenue and First Street.

Admission is free.

To learn more 909-421-4995.

courtesy photo/rialto network K9 demonstrations will attract crowds during Rialto’s National Night Out Aug. 2
courtesy photo/rialto network
K9 demonstrations will attract crowds during Rialto’s National Night Out Aug. 2
SHARE
Previous articlePreparing the 26 T Body for Paint
Next articlePokémon Go Meetup today at A.K. Smiley Library
Yazmin Alvarez
Yazmin Alvarez is the Community News Editor for Rialto Record and Inland Empire Weekly. For news leads, she can be reached at: (909) 381-9898 ext. 207 or via email: iecn.yazmin@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here