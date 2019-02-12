February 14, 2019

Local Advertisement

Film Festival:

Thursdays, February 14, 21, & 28 – the San Bernardino Valley College’s Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and the Black Faculty & Staff Association present The Black Film Festival in celebration of Black History Month. Films in the Festival include: Sorry to Bother You, February 14th; Black K Klansman, February 21st; and Black Panther, February 28th. Film showing starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room. Valley College is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., San Bernardino. Admission and parking are free.

Theatre:

Saturday, February 23 – March 24. – Community Playhouse and Rialto Network present the Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. This production stars Winston Peacock as the Beast and Emily Paige as Belle. It’s directed by Cameron Harris with music direction by Roxanne Cordona Lua and choreography by Jeff Hemmerling. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. For tickets call (909) 873-8514 or online rialtocommunityplayers.com

Clinics:

Fridays, February 15 & 22 – Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry dental hygiene students are offering FREE pediatric dental cleaning, oral hygiene instruction and visual oral exam for ages 5 – 12 (K-6). To sign up contact Shirley Pong Lee at (909) 800-5595.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursdays, February 14, 21 & 28 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs at 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. This group meets weekly to learn and sing. New singers are always welcome. This group has performed at several elementary schools and the public library. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 882-1372

Now to February 15 – the Crafton Hills College Art Gallery presents i.e. vistas. This exhibit explores the heritage, landscape, memory, and reality of the communities that make up the Inland Empire. i.e. vistas is the collaborative work of artists Juan Delgado and Thomas McGovern, known collectively as JUANANDTOM. Together they combine the written word with images, and i.e. vistas features the photography of McGovern and the poetry of Delgado. The Crafton Hills Gallery is located in the Learning Resource Center, 11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. Gallery is open Monday -Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For information call (909) 389-3353.

Sundays, February 16 & 23 – the Loma Linda Branch Library, 25581 Barton Rd. presents Ask your Master Gardener from noon to 1:00 p.m. This free event allows participants to ask plant questions from what to plant and when to plant to diseases and remedies. The workshop is led by a UCCE San Bernardino County Master Gardener.

Saturday February 23 – Rialto Network presents Free Camera Workshop and Introduction to Public Access Television at 150 South Palm Ave., Rialto. This session is open to Rialto residents and non-residents. Session 3 (Feb. 23) is from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. To RSVP for a session contact RialtoNetwork@rialtoca.gov.

Now to March 3 – the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Inland’s Cities East presents Images of Black Culture, Life & History, a Fine Art Exhibition featuring the works of 21 Southern California African American artists. Hosted by the San Bernardino County Museum, the exhibit is curated by artist Charles Bibbs. Also featured is Footsteps to You: Chattel Slavery from the Gore Collection presented by Hardy Brown and the Black Voice. The Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, exhibit hours are Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed Mondays). Fo information call (909) 798-8608

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. features Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Monday, February 18, President’s Day – National Holiday

Save the Date:

Saturday, February 16 – the Pure Land Foundation will provide Free Groceries: Fresh Food and Vegetables to Share from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary, 255 W. 13th Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is on a first come, first serve basis and participants are asked to bring their own bags and carts.

Saturday, February 16 – COPE will hold a general meeting with a Special Presentation by Tia Martinez on Decriminalizing our Schools, geared to families with children in the San Bernardino, Rialto, Fontana and Etiwanda Unified School Districts, at 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1505 W. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. For information call (909) 3900.

Sunday, February 17 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Distribution is made on a first-come, first- Served basis and participants are asked to bring their own bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 x 500 or visit www.tzuchi.us

Monday, February 18 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is made on a first-come, first-served basis and participants are asked to bring their own bags. For information call (909) 447-7799 x500 or visit www.tsuchi.us

Thursday, February 21 – PoetrIE presents Sin Filtro: workshops, readings & conversations featuring Liz Gonzalez and Shonda Buchanan from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. This free event features a workshop at 6:00 led by poet and professor Liz Gonzalez followed by reading by writers Shonda Buchanan and Gonzalez. Participants will have the opportunity to share work and ask questions. There will also be book signing for those that purchase books that night. Light refreshments will be provided.

Thursday, February 21 – Redlands Senior Services presents Mardi Gras Dinner & Dance from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Redlands Senior Services, 111 W. Lugonia Ave. Cost is $5 for patrons and $10 for non-patrons. Transportation available for Redlands residents for $3.50 round-trip. Seniors are invited to bring their best masks and enjoy live entertainment and a full catered lunch. To pre-register call (909) 798-7579 or online http://bit.ly/2Ws72se

Friday, February 22 – the City of Redlands presents Movie Night: “Rise Of the Guardians” from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. This event to celebrate Valentine’s Day will have free popcorn, candy and soda and will feature music and video games following the movie. To pre-register and information call (909) 798-7572 or visit www.cityofredlands.org/recreation

Saturday & Sunday, February 23 & 24 – the Riverside Dickens Festival will be held at Riverside Civic Center / City Hall Plaza, 3585 Main Street. The street festival is free and features characters dressed and speaking as in Victorian times, a promenade filled with artisans, crafters, food vendors with authentic foods such as Welsh cakes, scones and clotted cream. There are some paid events such as Casino Night on February 16th, Fezziwig’s Grand Victorian Ball at the Fox and The Royal Victoria Tea Room & Music Hall. For tickets visit dickensfest.com