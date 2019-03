Local Advertisement

Theatre:

Now – March 24. – Community Playhouse and Rialto Network present the Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. This production stars Winston Peacock as the Beast and Emily Paige as Belle. It’s directed by Cameron Harris with music direction by Roxanne Cordona Lua and choreography by Jeff Hemmerling. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. For tickets call (909) 873-8514 or online rialtocommunityplayers.com.

Reading Program:

March 2 – April 13 – the San Bernardino County Library Branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may ear up to three award certificates during the program . To participate a child must signup at any San bBernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas.

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 and 10:40 to 10:55 at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursday, February 28 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs at 1:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. This group meets weekly to learn and sing. New singers are always welcome. This group has performed at several elementary schools and the public library. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 882-1372.



Now to March 3 – the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Inland’s Cities East presents Images of Black Culture, Life & History, a Fine Art Exhibition featuring the works of 21 Southern California African American artists. Hosted by the San Bernardino County Museum, the exhibit is curated by artist Charles Bibbs. Also featured is Footsteps to You: Chattel Slavery from the Gore Collection presented by Hardy Brown and the Black Voice. The Museum is located at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, exhibit hours are Tuesday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (closed Mondays). Fo information call (909) 798-8608.

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. features Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

March 2019 Women’s History Month: Visionary Women:

Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence

Save the Date:

Friday, March 1 & Saturday, March 2 – the Redlands Festival of Arts and the Redlands Art Association present Attic Art 2019 a gently used art sale with proceeds supporting Redlands arts education. On Friday, March 1 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. there is an Opening Night Preview Sale and Cocktails. Call (909) 792-8435 for tickets and reservations. On Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. is the public sale with free admission. Both events are at the Museum of Redlands (MOR) 700 Brookside Ave. The collection has approximately 300 pieces of art with something for every style of decor and in every price range. Organizers promote that there bargains and lost treasures to be found.

Friday, March 1 – San Bernardino Valley College College presents Planetarium Show: The Dawn of Astronomy from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. This specular show in this historic Planetarium is open to the public for minimal cost: $3.00/General, $2.00/Students, Seniors & Alumni and $1.00/ Children under 12. Tickets are available at the door but reservations may be made by contacting Planetarium Specialist Chris Clark at (909) 384-8539. Doors open at 6:30 and close promptly at 7:00 p.m. The college is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. and parking is free.

Saturday, March 2 – the Colton Joint Unified School District presents the 2nd Annual Reading Con from 10:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. at Baca Middle School, 1640 S. Lilac Ave., Bloomington. This free family friendly event, celebrating the 115th Birthday of Dr. Seuss, features book giveaways, food trucks, crafts, and a homemade costume contest plus a meet and greet with award winning authors and artists.

Saturday, March 2 – the City of Rialto presents The State Of Women from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1960 W. Micro Way. It is an event to recognize and celebrate dynamic women who represent the community. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with a 9:30 Brunch and opportunity to visit vendor booths and an 11:30 a.m. program. For ticket and vendor information call the City Clerk’s office at (909) 820-2519 or visit womensevent@rialtoca.gov.

Saturday, March 2 – the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District presents Sustainable Landscapes from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at California State University, 5500 University Parkway, Lot G. This free event features “how to” information on how to save water and have a beautiful yard. Keynote speaker Janet Hartin will offer you tips on how to save water and beautify your traditional landscape or how transform it into a more sustainable, drought-resistant landscape. A plant giveaway will follow the presentation. To RSVP call (909) 799-7407 or email jclark@iercd.org (to ensure an appropriate amount of giveaways and receive a parking pass.)

Sunday, March 3 – the City of Grand Terrace present the 12th Annual Walk on Blue Mountain beginning no later than 10:45 a.m. with a start down by 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Palm & Honey Hill Drive. Leashed pets are welcome. For information call City Hall (909) 824-6621.

Wednesday, March 6 – the Friends of the San Bernardino Public Library present a panel discussion with guest speakers on the book “The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”. This free event is part of a series of events around the best selling book. The public is invited to check out the book at the four city libraries in addition to the ebook and eAudiobook on the library website – www.sbpl.org for more information call (909) 381-8238. Also on Wednesday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. there will a screening of the HBO movie, the Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, starring Oprah Winfrey. This screening will be repeated on Thursday, March 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 7 – the Riverside Art Museum(RAM) presents Artswalk at RAM from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. This month’s event features an art demonstration with Juan Navarro, the California Citrus State Historical Park as well as Photo Artists Network with a pop-up exhibit and a free workshop, and “Travel Photography” presented by Jack Kantola and Yoly Alvarez. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. For information call (951) 684-7111.

Friday, March 8 – the YMCA Of the East Valley presents Senior Senior Prom from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Redlands YMCA, 500 East Citrus Ave. This event, geared to active older adults, will feature dinner, dancing and opportunities to win special prizes. For ticket information call (909) 798-9622 or email redlands@ymcaeastvalley.org.

Favorite Quote:

“If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself. Something to repair tears in your community. Something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is – living not for oneself, but for one’s community.

Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.