February 7, 2019

Local Advertisement

Film Festival:

Thursdays, February 7, 14, 21, & 28 – the San Bernardino Valley College’s Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee and the Black Faculty & Staff Association present The Black Film Festival in celebration of Black History Month. Films in the Festival include: Get Out, February 7th; Sorry to Bother You, February 14th; Black Klansman, February 21st; and Black Panther, February 28th. Film showing starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Library Viewing Room. Valley College is located at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., San Bernardino. Admission and parking are free.

Clinics:

Fridays, February 15 & 22 – Loma Linda University School Of Dentistry dental hygiene students are offering FREE pediatric dental cleaning, oral hygiene instruction and visual oral exam for ages 5 – 12 (K-6). To sign up contact Shirley Pong Lee at (909) 800-5595.

Saturday, February 9 – the Grand Terrace Lions Club and the Yucaipa Valley Lions Club present a FREE Sight Clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at San Bernardino High School, 1850 North E Street. Screenings are on a first come, first served basis and will close at 2:00 p.m. There are no qualifications, everyone is welcomed. This event features free screenings, consultations and recycled eye glasses. Screening is conducted by CLFIS, a non-profit 100% volunteer organization. For information call Lion Dani (909) 835-8207 or Lion Michele (909) 223-2333.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Sundays, February 9, 16 & 23 – the Loma Linda Branch Library, 25581 Barton Rd. presents Ask your Master Gardener from noon to 1:00 p.m. This free event allows participants to ask plant questions from what to plant and when to plant to diseases and remedies. The workshop is led by a UCCE San Bernardino County Master Gardener.

Local Advertisement

Thursday, February 7 & Saturday February 23 – Rialto Network presents three Free Camera Workshops and Introduction to Public Access Television at 150 South Palm Ave., Rialto. These sessions are open to Rialto residents and non-residents. Session 1 (Feb. 7) is from 9:00 a.m. to noon; Session 2 (Feb. 7) is from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.; and Session 3 (Feb. 23) is from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. To RSVP for a session contact RialtoNetwork@rialtoca.gov.

Tuesday, February 12 – Operation New Hope is hosting an Arbor Day Project Grant Workshop from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for projects (days of service) to Celebrate Arbor Day Week April 21 – 26. Participants will meet with granters (Cal Releaf) from Sacramento and California Edison International for Information about the application process as well as filling out the application. Grants up to $2,000. Will be awarded to eligible groups to help promote Arbor Day Service Day. The workshop will be held at the Operation New Hope Campus, 323 W. 7th Street, San Bernardino.Food and beverages will be provided. To RSVP call (916) 497-0037 or email mruacho@californiareleaf.org

Now to February 15 – the Crafton Hills College Art Gallery presents i.e. vistas. This exhibit explores the heritage, landscape, memory, and reality of the communities that make up the Inland Empire. i.e. vistas is the collaborative work of artists Juan Delgado and Thomas McGovern, known collectively as JUANANDTOM. Together they combine the written word with images, and i.e. vistas features the photography of McGovern and the poetry of Delgado. The Crafton Hills Gallery is located in the Learning Resource Center, 11711 Sand Canyon Road, Yucaipa. Gallery is open Monday -Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For information call (909) 389-3353.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. features Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Save the Date:

Friday, February 8 – California State University (CSUSB), San Bernardino Opera Theatre presents Spiritual Forest and Other Chamber Pieces Of Music from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the Performing Arts Bldg. Spiritual Forest, a chamber opera by Japanese composer Komi Nakano, will receive its world premiere by the CSUSB Opera Theatre in collaboration with the lotus flower new music project. CSUSB is located at 5500 University Parkway. For tickets visit tickets.vendini.com.

Friday, February 8 – an Inland Empire Defense Supply Chain & Business Resource Fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Community College District Office, ATTC Building, 114 South Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. This free event focuses on discovering procurement opportunities, hints on diversifying your businesses to become more competitive and resilient in the area of cybersecurity. To register visit http://www.cvent.com/d/6bqfm9.

Saturday, February 9 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents “A Night at the Pictures” at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre Of Performing Arts, 562 W. 4th Street. Featured in the program are :Rossini Overture to Barber of Seville from Rabbit of Seville; Mussorgsky Night on Bald Mountain featured in Fantasia; Strauss Overture to Fledermaus from Tom and Jerry in the Hollywood Bowl; Mozart Magic Flute Overture; and Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition. Guest conductor is Ming Luke. For ticket information call (909) 381-5388 or visit sanbernardinosymphony.org.

Saturday, February 9 – the City of Fontana will hold its first-ever JazzFest from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Blvd. This free event features musical and dancing acts, community booths, Kids Zone, interactive art activities, vendors plus a food and beverage hub. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the stage performances. For information visit arts.fontana.org.

Saturday, February 9 – Yucaipa Regional Park, 33900 Oak Glen Road, presents the Annual Trout Derby for Kids (ages 7 – 15) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cost is $5 per child plus a $10 vehicle entry. Over $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to top 25 weighing trout. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Derby will take place at Top Lake.

Saturday, February 9 – the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, will host its 47th Annual Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This event features live music, Civil War re-enactors, and performances of “Reflections Of the Face Of Lincoln”, the most life-like animatronic Lincoln ever created. The event is free to the public and is part of a season of Lincoln events. Refreshments will be served, and Shrine staff will be available for questions and to share expertise. Prior to the Open House the California Inland Empire Council Boys Scouts Of America will hold its 80th Annual Lincoln Pilgrimage at 10:00 a.m. With a March from Redlands High School to the Redlands Bowl and the Lincoln Memorial Shrine.

Saturday, February 9 – the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Redlands-Riverside present the 25th Annual Chocolate Fantasy from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the Mitten Building, 345 Fifth Street Redlands. This event, a fundraiser for after-school programs for local kids and teens, features food and desserts from local businesses, champagne, band, dancing, silent auctions and a raffle for a 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro. To purchase tickets call (888)822-6535 or visit BeGreatIE.org.

Thursday, February 14 – Valentines Day

Favorite Quote:

Eight rules to live by:

1. Be clean both inside and out

2. Neither look up to the rich nor down to the poor

3. Lose, if need be, without squealing

4. Win without bragging

5. Always be considerate of women, children, and older people

6. Be too brave to lie

7. Be too generous to cheat

8. Take your share of the world & let others take theirs

-George Washington Carver

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.