Feeding America Riverside/SB joins NBC4’s annual ‘Help 4 the Hungry’ to support regional food banks

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is joining NBC4/KNBC’s ‘Help 4 The Hungry’ donation drive, returning for a third consecutive year to support food banks facing a greater than ever need this holiday season to help feed families in need. Demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic leaving neighborhoods and people across Southern California struggling with economic hardships, job losses and homelessness.

From November 23 through December 24, individuals can donate $1, $5, $10 or more at Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores upon checkout. People can also make donations by texting H4H to 41444 and follow the prompts. Donations of any amount are welcomed. All donations collected locally will benefit FARSB and other regional food banks in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.

“Our food bank has seen a need far greater than any of us could have anticipated. We have distributed over 2 million more meals at this point in the year compared to 2019, and the need is still growing,” said Carolyn Solar, Philanthropy Director at FARSB. “W we are incredibly thankful to have NBC4, Ralphs, and Food 4 Less working alongside us to feed our community’s most vulnerable neighbors.”

“NBC4’s ‘Help 4 The Hungry’ returns at a critical time when many across our area are facing overwhelming challenges. We are proud to step up and do our part to ensure millions of meals across Southern California are available to those who need it the most and during these unprecedented times,” said Steve Carlston, NBC4 President and General Manager.

Since 2018, NBC4’s campaign has raised nearly $1 million dollars in cash donations and provided four million meals across the region. This year, the station and FARSB hope to build on the success and make a greater impact.

Throughout the Help 4 The Hungry campaign, NBC4/KNBC will report about food insecurity in Southern California and how donations can make a difference in people’s lives. Audiences can watch the reports during the station’s newscasts that air from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., at 11:00 a.m. and at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Audiences can also watch the reports through the station’s digital, mobile and OTT platforms.

For more information about how to donate, visit nbcla.com/helpthehungry and follow @nbcla on all social media platforms.