Feel the speed 26 May is AMA Lucas Oil Motocross

Glen Helen Raceway is going to hold the second round of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship Series on Saturday, May 26 as Malcolm Smith Motorsports presents the FMF Glen Helen National. The epicenter of motocross with the greatest racing history in Southern California is here in the Inland Empire, prepped and ready, so load up and get out there.

Motocross fans will again have the opportunity to “feel the speed” and cheer for their favorites amongst the many professionals from many countries that pursue the dream of becoming a champion.

Glen Helen has the largest, tallest hills on the circuit, many of the biggest jumps, the longest start straight and the steepest and highest banked first turn. Where do most professionals practice? Thursdays at Glen Helen Raceway. Come out and ride with them on practice days and come watch them the 26th of May. There is no better way to spend a Saturday…unless your rain gutters filled with leaves can’t wait another weekend!

On Friday the 25th of May, Glen Helen will host Amateur Races for racers of all levels and abilities. Riders will be able to race on the same track the professionals race on Saturday. You can race Friday and watch the pros Saturday.

This summer’s racing starts with many questions, especially when it comes to defending champions.

Eli Tomac has the confidence, fitness and ability to continue his winning ways and be the champion in the “big-boy” class for the second summer in a row. Marvin Musquin will do his best to prevent that and win a U. S. AMA Championship to add to his World GP championships.

Another question is will Ken Roczen return, and at what level? The Honda rider has suffered his second horrible mishap in supercross for the second year in a row. We all hope to see him out at full strength on his Honda.

In a sport where mental toughness can mean getting that extra spark to be the winner, each competitor must talk themselves into succeeding. In the 450 class, California boys Weston Peick and Blake Baggett are working hard, each have a chance to get on the podium in front of their home area fans. Bagget, sponsored by John Burr Cycles when he was an amateur and living in Grand Terrace, will try to regain the momentum that helped him earn a 250 championship a few years ago.

Josh Grant, coming out of supercross with a fractured leg, will be coming back to Glen Helen hoping to grab some more victories. Grant has won a few motos in his professional career at Glen Helen, not to mention the countless ones as an amateur. When he is in contention, the crowd seems louder, more intense, even crazier since he is a hometown hero.

The defending 250 champion, Zach Osbourne, just wrapped up his second straight 250 supercross title. He is the favorite in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Former champion Jeremy Martin has shown his comfort level with his Honda in recent races and will be ready to battle for the championship. The 250 class always seems to be filled with more potential championship contenders, so this class will be stacked with intensity and excitement all summer long.

The biggest winners are the fans who get to witness these men and their machines battle the track, the elements and one another to be the best and step on to the podium. Which step of the podium will it be? Come find out!

For all information regarding the Glen Helen National, round 2 of the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship Series, check out www.glenhelen.com. If you want to find out more information on the series in general, go to www.mxsports.com, www.promotocross.com and www.racerxonline.com.

By Joaquin Juarez