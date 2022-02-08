Felicitas Herrera

Local Advertisement

Felicitas “Licho” Herrera of Colton entered Heaven on April 10th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Marcello E. Herrera. She is dearly missed by her children Emily Berver and Steven Herrera, her grandson Dennis Richard Berver, her two great-grandsons Dennis & Nathaniel Berver, her three sisters Santos Randall, Mary & Vicky Calderilla, and her three goddaughters Valerie Negrete, Kathy Reynosa and Gina Visconti.

She was born on February 11th, 1928 in Jerome, AZ. She was a Teacher’s Aide for 18 years in the Colton Joint Unified School District at Wilson School. She was in the Golden Vessel Ministry at San Bernardino Victory Outreach. She loved to dance at every opportunity, whether it be for the Lord at church or at a party.

Phyllis “Licho” was a beautiful, kindhearted, loving and giving person. She has been dearly missed by all.

A memorial gathering celebration of what would have been her 94th Birthday will take place on Saturday, February 12, at 1 pm at Colton VFW Post 6476 located at 1789 N. 8th Street, Colton, CA.

Local Advertisement