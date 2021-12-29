Fernando Ramirez presented with CITY TALK Award

Local Advertisement

On Wednesday, December 22, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” recognition award to Fernando Ramirez, Public Works Supervisor and seventeen-year veteran of the City of Colton.

Born in Artesia, Fernando has been living in Colton since 1999. He was chosen for this award because he has a reputation for hard work, dependability, and dedication to his job.

Administrative Assistant, Gladys Barajas, says, “Fernando is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected.”

During a recent visit to the city corporate yard, Dr. G had the opportunity to ride along with Fernando while he was making his early morning rounds. After checking messages and organizing his scheduling documents, Fernando set out with Dr. G riding “shotgun” on a city tour that would, “spin your head,” as described by Dr. G, who added, “Fernando simply does not stop.”

In just a short period of time, this busy Supervisor checked over the corporate yard for equipment, stations, and possible security issues. Then he checked to review service orders with the street sweeper, the LLMD landscaping crew, the tree trimmers, the graffiti personnel, and the Public Works crews, both for parks and streets.

“That was in the first hour alone,” remarked Dr. G.

As Fernando explains, “This is done every day because I need to make sure everything is in order, and everyone is in place knowing what needs to be done.”

City Engineer and Assistant Director of Public Works/Utilities, Mr. Victor Ortiz commented, “Fernando is hardworking and dependable,” and added, “he responds quickly and gets the job done. We’re fortunate to have him on our staff…leading the crews.”

When asked about the biggest challenges with regard to public works in the city, Fernando reflected that sometimes obstacles can slow down the work. To elaborate, he explained, “Not enough funding, old equipment, or changing personnel can all have an impact.”

From what was seen on the visit, as Dr. G reports, “Fernando strives to get the job done with whatever resources are available.”

Fernando then went on to comment, “I want to make a difference, and leave things better than when I started.”

“We are certainly proud to recognize all of our employees in the City of Colton,” said Dr. G. “But with limited time and opportunity, an ‘employee spotlight’ is a great way to recognize the individual efforts of employees who really stand out for their dedication, hard work, and excellent service within our various departments, and the community.”

We sure have great employees who work hard and care about our city. Public Works Supervisor Fernando Ramirez is one of those employees and certainly deserving of this recognition award. Great job to Fernando Ramirez, and congratulations.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, “Veteran Spotlight,” flag watch, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.