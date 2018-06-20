Ferrer one of 56 recognized as Vision2BActive Action Hero

Local Advertisement

A blind dance and Zumba instructor, a Redlands police officer who created a CrossFit gym that helped improve fitness in his community, and a high school student who started a health movement in elementary school that has been expanded to the whole school district were among 56 Action Heroes honored today by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

“We are proud to celebrate the efforts of our fellow neighbors, friends and coworkers who are meeting the challenge to stay active, whether they’ve started a walking group at work or run a 5K race for the first time,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood.

Gary Ferrer of San Bernardino lost his eyesight due to meningitis in 2016, but ultimately it did not deter the former avid photograper. He embraced his love of dance and teaches Zumba and Ballet Folklórico daily at St. John’s Episcopal Church in San Bernardino, at no charge.

“I am so excited about being named an action hero. every award is important and makes me feel good, but this one is special because the county is recognizing my activities as a folkloric and fitness instructor,” Ferrer shared. “It makes me want to work very hard to keep my community healthy and give the kids the opportunity to enjoy their dances and love their culture.”

Vision2BActive is a campaign of the Countywide Vision to improve health and wellness in San Bernardino County by encouraging residents to increase their physical activity and connecting them to existing recreational programs, amenities and activities in their communities.

Only 23 percent of San Bernardino County adults and 34 percent of our youth get the recommended amount of physical activity, according to the most recent data from the California Health Interview Survey. In its 2008 issuance of “Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended adults get 150 minutes a week of physical activity and children ages 5 to 17 were encouraged to move at least 60 minutes a day.

Last year, the Vision2BActive campaign asked the public to nominate Action Heroes throughout the county who have made an impact on community wellness by participating in physical activity or promoting physical fitness.