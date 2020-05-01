First responders parade past Loma Linda University Health, thank healthcare workers in show of solidarity, support

Local Advertisement

First responders from 13 local police and fire departments showed up in full force at Loma Linda University Health on Wednesday, April 29, parading their vehicles past the Medical Center and Children’s Hospital during the morning and evening shift changes. Sirens blaring, lights flashing and hands waving, the responders expressed their support and thanks to healthcare workers at the organization.

Hundreds of Loma Linda University Health employees, including doctors, nurses, clinical staff and administration, watched from sidewalks and windows as the parade drove by. There were photos, selfies and even some tears as hospital staff felt the love and support from the first responders.

The departments who participated included CHP Inland Empire Division, Colton Fire Department, Fontana Police Department, Loma Linda Fire Department, Loma Linda University Health Public Safety, Ontario Police Department, Redlands Fire Department, Redlands Police Department, Riverside Police Department, Riverside Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, San Manuel Fire Department, and San Manuel Public Safety.