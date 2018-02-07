Fly Eagles Fly

Super Bowl LII is over and we have your new NFL Champions- the Philadelphia Eagles! It is their first title in franchise history and it was a very exciting game.

Nick Foles led the Eagles, winning Super Bowl MVP, passing for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns. This included a one-yard touchdown pass on a trick play that turned the game around. Things got intense in the 4th quarter with two minutes and thirty seconds left, Tom Brady of the Patriots went to throw, but fumbled the football giving the Eagles the ball back with a 5 point lead!

The Eagles then ran down the clock to 56 seconds to kick a field goal and take an 8 point lead. The Patriots then had one last chance, with a “Hail Mary” to Rob Gronkowski, but it was swatted away by Eagles players.

Exciting for fans in the Inland Empire was local player Kenjon Barner, kick and punt returner for the Eagles, who now has a Super Bowl ring! Stay tuned to this column for more on him soon!

Congratulations to both teams on their seasons and to the Eagles for winning it all.