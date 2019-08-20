Fontana Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Armendarez announces bid for San Bernardino County Supervisor

Local Advertisement

Fontana Mayor Pro Tem and local small businessman Jesse Armendarez announced last Friday that he is running for the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, Fifth District. The Fifth District includes all or portions of the cities of Colton, Fontana, Rialto, and San Bernardino, as well as the unincorporated communities of Bloomington, El Rancho Verde, Glen Helen, Arrowhead Farms, Muscoy, Little Third, and Rosena Ranch.

“I ran for the Fontana City Council to improve the quality of life for my neighbors. Our Council has done just that, and Fontana is now one of the most thriving and prosperous cities in the county. We achieved this by investing in our infrastructure, including keeping our roads and streets pothole free and well maintained. We also hired more law enforcement officers which reduced crime rates overall. And, we attracted new businesses and convinced local businesses to expand, creating livable wage jobs for our region. We achieved this all while being fiscally responsible and balancing the city budget without new or higher taxes.”

“While Fontana is moving in the right direction, I noticed that San Bernardino County isn’t doing as well. Since 2013, the county budget has ballooned by almost $2 billion dollars but the services the county provides have not improved. While we are paying higher taxes, including: $3.4 million in vehicle license taxes, $25 million in fire service taxes, 52% more in water rates, and a new small business fee, our violent crime rates have gone up 16% since 2014, and there is a need for more officers to keep us safe. To make things worse, homelessness increased 23% just this last year. Clearly, our county is headed down the wrong track.”

“I want to bring my record from the Fontana City Council to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and get our county moving in the right direction. I am running for supervisor to reduce violent crime and gun violence. I am running for supervisor to create livable wage jobs for our residents. I am running for supervisor to make our streets and infrastructure pothole free and well maintained. Together, I believe we can improve our quality of life and move San Bernardino County forward.”

Jesse Armendarez was born and raised in San Bernardino County. He was elected to the Fontana City Council in 2016. Prior to that, he served on the Fontana Unified School District’s Board of Directors. Today, Jesse and his wife Delene are raising their four children here. For more information visit http://www.Jesse4Supervisor.com.

Dan Flores, Colton Joint Unified School District Board Member and 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales’s Chief of Staff; and Joe Baca Jr., Rialto Councilman, are also running for the supervisorial seat.