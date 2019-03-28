Fontana Unified High School senior receives $40,000 Edison International STEM Scholarship

Local Advertisement

Henry J. Kaiser High School senior Jashandeep Lobana – a scientifically curious scholar-athlete and avid volunteer – has been named a 2019 Edison International Scholar, receiving a $40,000 scholarship toward his pursuit of a college degree.

Lobana, a tri-sport athlete and AP scholar with a 4.8 GPA, juggles a full academic schedule with his roles as Fontana Unified’s Board of Education student member and youth advisory council member, president of Kaiser’s Key Club and California Scholarship Federation, and member of National Honor Society, Pi club and the drone club.

“Thank you to everyone who has encouraged and supported me … all the things I thought I couldn’t do before I came into high school, all my teachers have made it possible,” Lobana said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. I’m really humbled by this opportunity.”

Edison International representatives, Kaiser High teachers and staff, and Lobana’s family surprised him with the scholarship announcement during a ceremony on March 26.

Local Advertisement

Edison International awards $1.2 million annually to seniors who are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields at four-year universities. Lobana is among 30 high school students across Southern California selected this year.

Lobana, who is considering acceptances from a variety of prestigious universities, plans to apply his scholarship toward a degree in human biology. He then hopes to attend medical school and pursue a career in neuroscience.

“Jash is an outstanding student and human being who has been a role model for his peers from the moment he set foot on the Kaiser campus,” Kaiser High Principal Terry Abernathy said. “He personifies excellence at Kaiser High School, and this scholarship is a well-deserved recognition of his achievements.”