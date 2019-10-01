Former Carter High Principal Dr. Patricia Chavez honored with Champions for Character award

Local Advertisement

Former Carter High School principal, now serving as Rialto Unified School District’s director of education, Dr. Patricia Chavez, was awarded with the “Champions for Character Award” by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), on September 23.

Chavez was recognized at the Grand Ballroom in Long Beach for exemplifying the very finest in sportsmanship, character, and integrity.

Photo RUSD: Dr. Patricia Chavez and Commissioner Rob Wigod at the CIF Champions for Character Awards Ceremony on September 23.

“I nominated Chavez for this award because she is a true advocate of athletics and showcases integrity of sportsmanship. She is a true champion of character,” said Joe Paluba, Carter High School Athletic Director.

Paluba also shared that Chavez has been present in the success of the high school’s CIF in wrestling and showed support even when the school faced difficult seasons in football.

“I would like to thank Athletic Director Mr. Paluba and especially our students because they are the ones on the ground running and doing the work. They are the reason why I was recognized,” said Chavez.

“I’m passionate about the high school level because it has extracurricular activities where students can shine in other areas, opposed to just academics. Students become well rounded by joining student leadership or even playing football. For many years I have been an advocate of athletics for the youth because it assists students in developing soft skills, including leadership and teamwork,” continued Chavez.

Out of 590 high schools in the CIF Southern Section, she was the only administrator recognized in Rialto and its nearby communities.

“I was surprised to have received this recognition. I am honored and blessed to have a strong staff that believes in me and shares the same moral compass as I do. The work that I have been doing for the past 10 years as an administrator has been validated,” concluded Chavez. For more information, visit https://cifss.org/awards/champions-for-character/.