Former Dairy Queen employee opens own franchise; all employees SB residents

San Bernardino native December Herrera landed her first job at what used to be a Dairy Queen Treat Center at the site of the now the defunct Starbucks on Palm Ave. and Kendall Dr. when she was 15 years old. 18 years later she has opened the doors of the brand new Dairy Queen as franchise owner a mere quarter-mile from the old location on Friday, September 21.

“I wanted my first business venture to be in San Bernardino because this is where I was born and raised, this is my hometown,” Herrera imparted the morning of the grand opening. “This is a good location, we have friends who live here and this will be a place where the community can come together.”

Herrera is actively involved with the community; an existing member of the Verdemont Neighborhood Association, she plans to team up with the Western Regional Little League and soccer association in the near future.

Out of the 70 San Bernardino residents that make up Herrera’s work force, 45 are high school students.

“I want to give them the opportunity that I had as a high school kid, I was that person with no experience, and I want to pay it back,” Herrera explained. “I want to give kids the chance to become successful and foster work ethic.”

Opening weekend exceeded Herrera’s expectations; hundreds came out over the grand opening weekend to chill and check out the new neighborhood eatery, including San Bernardino Council member Virginia Marquez.

“I was so happy to see so many people from the community; I would like to thank the community for all the support they have brought to my new business,” said Herrera. “It’s been great to see a lot of the same faces from the first Dairy Queen in San Bernardino 15 years ago.”

Dairy Queen is located at 3164 Kendall Dr., operating hours are Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. For more information call (909) 352-6126.