Former gang members, drug addicts find redemption through Victory Outreach

In inner cities there are young men and women that get trapped in a cycle of desolation, according to Victory Outreach of San Bernardino pastor Rick Alanis Jr.

The 38-year-old native of Colton said he was once a heroin addict—a drug that has contributed to the rise of rehabilitation cases in San Bernardino County, according to the 2015 County Board of Supervisors Community Indicators report.

And while the problems of alcohol, drug addiction, and gang violence continues to plague a high percentage of the region’s residents, Alanis Jr. believes his organization’s mission has the ability to provide solutions to mental health issues and substance dependence.

“Our main focus is to target the inner city—gang members, drug addicts, those who are caught up in the street life,” Alanis Jr. said. “What we want to do is bring transformation to their lives.”

The Victory Outreach of San Bernardino was founded in 1974 by Richard “Cal” Almaraz, who in the beginning, provided prayer services and outreach from a small house at 647 W. 2nd Street. He helped hundreds of young men–among them Rick Alanis Sr., the current senior pastor at the church. As leader of the Royal Gents gang in Colton, Alanis Sr. was like many gang leaders: admired, feared, and ruthless. And yet he wanted to find God in order to leave that power base behind, his son explained.

“[Cal] had been praying for my Dad,” said Alanis Jr. “One day he was preaching during a service, and he hadn’t finished when my Dad walked up and said, ‘I’m here to change’. That was the beginning.”

Today both Alanis men provide an array of services from their location at 990 W. Mill Street that include prayer services, drug/gang intervention and prevention programs, and recreational opportunities for youth. Two multipurpose rooms are used for Friday and Sunday church services, while 10 classrooms are utilized for educational purposes.

Victory Outreach youth worker Danny Gonzales, who helped organized the One Summer Night concert and car show last year at San Manuel Stadium, explained the mission helped him break the cycle of violence.

“I lost two brothers to gang violence. I promised my mother and myself I wouldn’t be the next one to be read about it in the papers and die,” Gonzales . “I decided to give my life to the lord. He took away the craving for hatred and the pain that comes with it. My experience with God is why I do what I do. If he could change us, he could change anybody.”

“Those gang members have parents, those drug addicts have brothers and sisters,” exasperated Alanis Jr. . “Their loved ones fall in love with the Church and they become a part of our community. We were once a part of the problem and now we are part of the solution.”