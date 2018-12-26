Four county school districts receive USDA Award  recognitions

Local Advertisement

Four school districts in San Bernardino County – Ontario-Montclair, Redlands, Rialto and Victor Valley – received awards from the United State Department of Agriculture’s Summer Sunshine program, it was announced this week.

The awards were presented for work with summer meals programs benefitting residents through the County Nutrition Action Partnership that includes the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and County Department of Public Health.

Here are the categories and awards the district programs received:

Ontario-Montclair – winner in Excellence in Community Partnerships;

Redlands – winner in Bringing the Farm to Summer Meals:

Rialto – winner in Providing Enrichment Activities;

Victor Valley – honorable mention in Providing Enrichment Activities.

There were 16 honorees from the western United States who were recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Eight of the honorees came from California with half of those going to San Bernardino County school districts.