Free backpacks for kindergarteners

Local Advertisement

First 5 San Bernardino is excited to help local families get their little kindergarten students ready by hosting a FREE Back-to-School Kinder Kit* event on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10 am – 2 pm Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, 1314 E. Date Street in San Bernardino.

“Starting Kindergarten is a very exciting time in a child’s life,” says Karen E. Scott, Executive Director at First 5 San Bernardino. “We know that when children are ready, eager to learn, and feel supported, they are much more likely to reach their optimal potential in school and life. Arriving the first day with needed supplies in hand adds to that confidence, and First 5 is pleased to offer these resources to our community,” Scott concluded.

First 5’s Kinder Kits include one of each of the following: scissors, crayons, pencils, glue sticks, large erasers, pencil boxes, and books.

*Supplies are limited to the first 1,000 attendees and registration is required by going to First 5’s website at www.first5sanbernardino.org.

Local Advertisement

Also happening:

YouthBuild Inland Empire Charter School will be distributing school resources for kids over 5 years of age. 1-888-395-4408; www.youthbuildinlandempire.org

Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Young Black Entrepreneur workshop for youth 15-18 of age from 8 am to 3:30 pm. 888-466- 7408; www.blackchamberofcommerce.org