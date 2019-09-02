Free dental clinic scheduled Sept. 27-28 at NOS

Local Advertisement

The California Dental Association and CDA are hosting a two-day CDA Cares dental clinic to provide free oral health care to approximately 1,900 people. Dentists and dental professionals will provide fillings, extractions, cleanings, limited dentures and partial dentures, root canals on front teeth, oral health education and assistance finding ongoing care. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28 (doors open at 5:30 a.m.) at the National Orange Show Events Center, 689 South E. Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408.

No ID required, free parking. For more information, patients can call 877-516-8854 or visit cdafoundation.org/cda-cares/san-bernardino.