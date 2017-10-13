Free flu shots for SB County residents

Be prepared for the flu season by receiving your FREE flu shot. The County of San Bernardino Department of Public Health, Preparedness and Response Program is encouraging residents to get their flu shot at their local Point of Dispensing (POD) site. A POD site is a location where the community would go to receive medication and/or vaccinations during a public health emergency, such as pandemic influenza or bioterrorism event.

The free flu shot clinics are designed to exercise plans and procedures for a local pandemic influenza response. The goal of the exercise is to test the Department’s mass distribution of medication and vaccinations to county residents as a response to an outbreak or public health threat.

County residents are encouraged to start planning and preparing for an emergency by using these three simple steps: Plan Ahead, Know Where to go, and Stay Informed.

Plan Ahead: Prepare your family for emergencies that could happen in your community. Build emergency kits, and talk to your family about your plan.

Learn Where To Go: Know where your nearest community POD site will be to receive medications or vaccinations.

Stay Informed: Identify sources of information in your community that will be helpful before, during and after an emergency.

For more information on public health emergencies or to see the FREE Flu shot clinic schedule, visit the of San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, Preparedness and Response Program website at www.sbcounty.gov/prp or call 909-252-4406.