Free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers

The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department (TAD) is offering free tax preparation and e-filing services for qualifying low to moderate income taxpayers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Services are available to eligible individuals and families who earned less than $55,000 in 2016. Tax returns are filed electronically, for both California and federal taxes. Taxpayers can call to make appointments and there are extended evening hours and Saturday appointments available. Walk-ins are also welcome. Bilingual tax preparation services are available. Refunds may be received in as few as 7 days after acceptance.

It is the twelfth year that TAD has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to offer free, accurate, certified tax preparation services through the VITA program. The VITA campaign is focused on increasing awareness of the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, which most VITA qualified taxpayers are eligible to receive. This credit was developed to help assist those who are in financial need as well as to reward employment. For the second year in California, the Cal EITC is also a refundable tax credit for low income taxpayers that puts money back in the pockets of California’s working families and individuals. Every year, thousands of families miss out on this tax credit; money that could be used to help meet their families’ basic needs. The additional money that taxpayers receive from the EITC has proven to help boost the local economy.

“VITA can truly provide life changing outcomes for those who are eligible,” said Gilbert Ramos, Director of Transitional Assistance. “We are always excited to see the positive outcomes VITA has on those we serve and the community as a whole.”

For further information regarding VITA program eligibility requirements, please visit the VITA website at hs.sbcounty.gov/VITA or call (909) 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.

Transitional Assistance Department is doing its part to help the community achieve the Countywide Vision by ensuring residents have the resources they need to provide the necessities of life to their families. Information on the Countywide Vision can be found at www.sbcounty.gov.