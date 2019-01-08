Gary Ferrer opens new dance studio, offers folklórico, Zumba classes

Local Advertisement

Gary Ferrer debuted his new dance studio located on Highland Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 2 with a folklórico class and consequent Zumba class.

Evicted from the St. John’s Episcopal Church multi-use room where Gary offered free folklórico and Zumba classes (free child care included) to the community daily for over a year, Gary and husband Ivan Resendez quickly found a new spot. The $1,400 monthly rent puts a financial strain on the couple, but they are optimistically hopeful about the future.

“I know in the end this will work out,” Ivan said. “I have a taco cart, I’ll sell tacos – I’ll do whatever I have to do.”

A promising photographer and fitness instructor, Gary lost his eyesight to meningitis in 2016 that nearly claimed his life. Following an arduous battle with depression, Gary emerged with a newfound passion in dance, one that keeps his spirits and perspective uplifted.

Through his ballet folklórico classes Gary teaches youth more than choreography and culture, but respect, discipline, courtesy and the importance of volunteerism and giving back to their community.

The dance troupe, St. John’s Angels, has performed throughout Southern California at venues such as the Orange County Fair, Knott’s Berry Farm,, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the Sturges Center for the Fine Arts in San Bernardino and the Festival of Lights in Riverside.

Burdened with rent, Gary is forced to charge $30 per month for unlimited Zumba classes and child care or $4 per class; folklórico classes are also $30 a month.

Zumba Class Schedule:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.

Folklórico Class Schedule:

Monday, Wednesday 4 p.m. The new dance studio is located at 214 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino (inside Baskin Robbins parking lot).