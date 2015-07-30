Gates to Orange Street Alley open in Downtown Redlands

Passing through Fifth Street to Orange in downtown Redlands is a walk in the park after gates to Orange Street Alley opened last week.

City officials marked the grand opening of the Orange Street Alley Pedestrian Enhancement Project—an alley transformed into a public park—with a celebration that brought out crowds to see downtown’s newest addition.

Following a ribbon cutting by Mayor Paul Foster and city staff, the tall green-colored arched trellis-style gates opened to the park, which Foster calls “a blank canvas.”

Plans to continuously upgrade the park are in the works and will involve local artists, shades and several mural projects, he said.

As part of the celebration, The State and Renaissance Catering provided complimentary hors d’oeuvres for guests and Augie’s Coffee House and à la minute ice cream teamed up to offer free Affogatos.

Orange Street Alley, which runs along Citrus Avenue and State Street, and Orange Street and Fifth Street, is a new-to-Redlands repurposed alleyway transformed into a public park to help beautify the downtown area.

The park includes displays of repurposed art, murals by local artists, pavers, raised planters, decorative light standards and arched trellises.

The $529,000 beautification project is one of several completed and among the list that city officials say will help enhance the look of the area.

Recent enhancements have included beautification of the underpasses at the City’s gateways from Interstate 10, including Orange, Eureka and Sixth Streets. Beautification includes new paint and lighting as well as large murals depicting historic Redlands buildings and orange crate labels.

Additional projects including new landscaping and gateway signs at the 10 Freeway to welcome motorists to the city are also in the works.