GC August, 16, 2018

Exhibits:

Now – October 31 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at the center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “… the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibit and forthcoming books portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information on exhibit viewing hours call (909) 888-6400.

Now – November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Now – December 29, 2018 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit www.limcolnshrine.org. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history.

Now to December 30 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. presents Jaime Guerrero l Contemporary Relics: A Tribute to the Makers. This exhibit by the glass sculptor gives museum visitors a glimpse into early Mesoamerican life and art. This exhibit is part of The

Chechen @RAM series of exhibits leading to the opening of the Chechen Marin Center for Chicano Arts, Culture & Industry In 2020. For information visit www.RiversideArtMuseum.org

Save the Date:

Friday, August 17 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents “A Fabulous Finale” featuring Fetta and the Redlands Symphony Orchestra at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free concert will feature Rufus Choi playing Rachmaninoff’s 2nd piano concerto and Beethoven’s 5th Symphony set to a fireworks finale. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 17 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents an opening reception for a photographic exhibit by Michael Hardison, “This Beautiful San Bernardino” at 6:00 p.m. in the Center’s Auditorium, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Hardison’s view: “…the City is beautiful with a rich and diverse history and with the potential to regain its vibrancy and strength.” The images in this exhibition and forthcoming book, portray the artist’s view of San Bernardino – “…confirming that beauty exists here, if you slow down and look for it.” For information call (909) 888-6400.

Saturday, August 18 – the City of Rialto presents Bike Rodeo from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 198 Cactus Ave. This free event is sponsored by Healthy Rialto for children 3 to 12 years of age. All participants must be pre-registered, accompanied by a parent, and have a bike and helmet. For registration and information call (909) 820-2519 or visit the City Clerk’s office at 290 W. Rialto Ave.

Saturday, August 18 – the Feldheym Central Library, 555 W. 6th Street, San Bernardino presents American Girl Kickoff Tea at 2:00 p.m. Children between the ages of 8 – 12 are invited to this debut of American Girl Dolls which will soon be available for check-out. This free event is limited to the first 50 youth. Sign up at the Children’s Room by August 10th. For information call (909) 381-8235.

Saturday, August 18 – Sinfonia Mexicana Mariachi Youth Academy presents Kermes Festival Fundraiser from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch, 32335 Live Oak Canyon Road, Redlands. The free admission event features Mexican Food, Entertainment, DJ Spin Junkie, Jumpers, Games, Crafts, Raffles, and more. For information call (909) 744-2176.

Saturday, August 18 – the Scottish Society of the Inland Empire presents the Annual Apple Thistle Music Fest at the Snow-Line Orchard In Oak Glen, 39400 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free event features a variety of entertainment including pipers, singers, and dancers. For information call Bob at (909) 425-8427.

Sunday, August 19 – Pray for my Hood & CHORDS youth Enrichment Program presents the 3rd Annual Peace Festival from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino High School field, 1850 North E Street. This free event will feature free food, kids activities, vendors and live performances by Sevin Duce, Illmuminate, Marcel, and 3XO.

Sunday, August 19 – the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation’s Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Distribution is first-come, first-served and attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information call (909) 447-7799.

Monday, August 20 – the Tzu Chi Mobile Food Pantry will hold a Free Food Distribution from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jones Elementary School, 700 N. F Street, San Bernardino. Distribution is first-come, first-served and attendees are urged to bring their own shopping bags. For information contact the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation at (909) 447-7799 or visit www.tzuchi.us.

Thursday, August 23 – the John M. Pfau Library at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway, presents Free Summer Movie Night: Black Panther at 8:00 p.m. in the Library Lawn Area. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There is free parking in Lot D. To help students who face food insecurity, attendees may donate a non-perishable food item. For information contact Robie Madrigal at (909) 537-5104 or email rmadriga@csusb.edu.

Friday, August 24 – the Garcia Center for the Arts presents Spirits & Arts at 6:00 p.m. at the Center, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino. Both experienced and inexperienced artists are invited. $20 per person includes instruction, all supplies, aprons, and appetizers. Wine is available for those over 21. Reserve a spot at EvenBrite.com or call Crystal at (909) 265-2939.

Saturday, August 25 – the City of San Bernardino Park’s, Recreation & Community Service Department presents Water Play at Tom Minor Park, 6400 Palm Ave. from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Department will be “lightly” spraying the community. Besides getting wet participants will have the opportunity to meet a firefighter, get conservation tips from “Drippy” from the Water Department, books from the library, and become a Friend of the Center for Individual Development.

Monday, August 27 – Making Hope Happen Foundation in partnership with Thinkwise Credit Union and the IE 66ers present Homeruns for Hope at the San Manuel Stadium, 280 S. E Street, San Bernardino. All proceeds from this family friendly event go to the Foundation which benefits school children in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. Game starts at 7:00 p.m. with the 66ers taking on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets usually at $12 are $5 for this charity event and are available at www.makinghope.org/baseball . For information call (909) 381-1294.

Quote of the Week:

“Our heritage and ideals, our code and standards – the things we live by and teach our children – are preserved or diminished by how freely we exchange ideas and feelings.”

– Walt Disney

